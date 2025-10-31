Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 1: SS Rajamouli film records biggest opening day for re-release in India

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 1: SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' two blockbusters, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, re-released in theatres today as one film, titled Baahubali The Epic. The film received positive reviews from audiences and also took a bumper opening. Baahubali The Epic is a re-edited re-release of the two Baahubali films packaged as one.

Baahubali The Epic box office performance

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali The Epic collected ₹7.88 crore on day 1 at the domestic box office. The film has not only surpassed the opening day haul of previous re-releases such as Vijay's Ghilli (reportedly ₹4.87 crore) and Mahesh Babu's Khaleja (reportedly ₹5.75 crore), but it has also exceeded the day-one collections of recent blockbusters like Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra ( ₹2.71 crore) and Dragon ( ₹6.5 crore).

About Baahubali The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic is a remastered version of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s two-part magnum opus — Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). The combined film, re-released in cinemas on 31 October 2025, is backed by Arka Media Works. The re-edited version runs for approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes, with select sequences trimmed. Featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles, the epic chronicles the story of Mahishmati, its power struggles, and the rise of the valiant warrior, Amarendra Baahubali.

The film opened to overwhelmingly positive responses from audiences and critics. The re-release isn’t confined to Indian theatres — it has been re-released across more than 1,150 cinemas worldwide, including over 400 screens in the US, 210 in the UK and Ireland, and numerous venues in the UAE, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Annapurna Studios’ CTO, CV Rao, the man behind the transformation of two films into a 3-hour-44-minute-long spectacle, told Hindustan Times, “When Baahubali first came out, each film took us four months of post-production. It took us approximately 10 weeks, or around two months, to complete the project this time around. But the bigger challenge for us was to deliver the output in multiple formats.”