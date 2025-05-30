Bhairavam Twitter reviews: Manchu Manoj ‘steals the show’ in comeback, Bellamkonda Sreenivas ‘overacts’, say fans

Bhairavam Twitter reviews:Vijay Kanakamedala's Manchu Manoj, Bellamkonda Sreenivas, and Nara Rohith-starrer Bhairavam was released in theatres this Friday. The film is a remake of the 2024 Tamil hit Garudan. Reviews for the film on X (formerly Twitter) ranged from praise for Manoj and Rohith’s performances to criticism for the film’s story. (Also Read: Director Tammareddy Bharadwaj asks Vishnu Manchu why he can't ‘behave like a normal man’; here's how the actor responded) Bhairavam Twitter reviews: Manchu Manoj, Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Nara Rohith in a still from the film.

Manchu Manoj steals the show in comeback

This is Manoj’s first film in 8 years and the actor’s performance was largely praised by many. One X user wrote, “#Bhairavam movie Mamulga Ledhu ra Babu. #Bellamkonda anna rugged acting #NaraRohith calm and powerful acting and #ManchuManoj anna acting peaks come back movie. (Bhairavam movie is so good. Bellamkonda is rugged, Nara Rohith acted calm and powerfully, Manchu Manoj’s acting is peaks in comeback film).”

Another wrote, “Manoj Rampage Performance After 9 Year's. The Chill Guy Is Back Finally. Superb Movie #Bhairavam Manchi Emotions Unnayi Must Watch Movie. (Manoj’s performance was rampage. The chill guy is finally back with a superb film. Bhairavam has such good emotions).”

A fan praised Manoj and the director, writing, “@DirVijayK Utilised Three Heroes Tremendously. Manchu Manoj Steels The show. Excellent fights, Good Music. Hit Movie.” One wrote, “perfect mix of youth, mass, and intensity. 3 young heroes ni baga present chesina @DirVijayK ki hats off! (3 young heroes were presented well, so hats off to Vijay) @BSaiSreenivas in Jathara scene – pure goosebumps. BGM and fights – next level stuff!”

Bhairavam fails to deliver, is weakly written

However, not everyone was as impressed with Bhairavam because many believed it could’ve been better. One X user wrote, “The greatest trick ever pulled off by the Devil is making us believe that the Devil is the real GOD. This holds true in the case of #Bhairavam, where the battle for Dharma and Kurukshetra is referenced in the wrong context and feels completely out of place. In today's times, remakes rarely work, and this weakly written screenplay completely fails to deliver.”

Another wrote, “#Bhairavam background score is terrific. Though the core concept is solid #Bhairavam falters in it's execution for most part..Standard telugu commercial cinema-making, over the top performances by actor's makes it an AVERAGE watch..30 mins into 1st half is the only good part.”

One called it ‘below average’ due to Sreenivas’ ‘overaction’, writing, “#Bhairavam #bhairavamreview The film felt below average overall. Manoj and Nara Rohit gave strong performances, but Bellam Anna’s overacting and the excessive action scenes overshadowed the drama. The story had potential, but the fights should’ve been minimized.”

About Bhairavam

Bhairavam tells the story of two friends, Varadha (Nara Rohith) and Gajapathi (Manchu Manoj), who have been inseparable since childhood. Following a life-altering incident, an orphan, Seenu (Bellamkonda Sreenivas), enters their lives. Cracks begin to form between friends, and their loyalty is tested when a sacred temple’s land becomes the bone of contention.