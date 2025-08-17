Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha OTT release date: When, where to stream the pre-show

Bigg Boss Telugu is just a few weeks away from its premiere on JioHotstar, and there is massive hype around the show as the makers promise never-before-seen entertainment for the ninth season. Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha

This new season is going to be quite special as commoners will join the show along with celebrities. A special show titled Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha has been designed to select a few commoners who will take part in the main show.

We had already reported that ex-Bigg Boss contestants Bindu Madhavi, Navdeep, and Abijeet will be judging this show, which will feature 15 commoners competing for a spot. The latest update is that this show will premiere on August 22, 2025, on JioHotstar and will also stream on OTTplay Premium.

Noted anchor Sreemukhi will host the show, and the shoot has already kick-started at the prestigious Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Among the commoners, three will be selected, and they will join the other celebrities in the main show.

New rules in place for Bigg Boss 9 Telugu

We have also learned from a team member that there will be two houses this season, one for commoners and the other for celebrities. Akkineni Nagarjuna will host the main show, and he has personally picked a few big names who will grace the season.

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is set for September 7, 2025, and expectations are sky-high as several top names from Telugu cinema and social media are lined up to enter the house. But before that, Agnipariksha is all set to create the first wave of drama and thrills.