Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan meet Amit Shah after RRR song Naatu Naatu wins Oscar. See pics

Actor Ram Charan was in Delhi for an event, and spoke at length about RRR, the Oscars, his acting career, and much more. Meanwhile, Ram also met home minister Amit Shah along with actor-father Chiranjeevi. The home minister congratulated them for the historic win of RRR at Oscars 2023, as Naatu Naatu won in the Best Original Song category. (Also read: Ram Charan says RRR is a big hit not because it is from south India, feels 'original' stories work) Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Ram Charan was greeted by a sea of fans and supporters at the Delhi airport on Friday. RRR created history at the 95th Academy Awards as it became the first Indian production to bag an Oscar in the Original Song category. At the 2023 Oscars ceremony, Naatu Naatu was performed live and the performance earned a standing ovation. Actor Deepika Padukone introduced the performance on stage.

On Friday, Ram tweeted, “Truly an honour to meet our honourable home minister Amit Shah ji… Thank you sir for appreciating the efforts of @RRRMovie…” Earlier, the home minister had tweeted their photos, and written, “Delighted meeting Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan -- two legends of Indian cinema. The Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India's culture and economy. Have congratulated Ram Charan on the Oscar win for the Naatu Naatu song and the phenomenal success of RRR.”

In a video report by news agency ANI, Ram Charan is seen presenting a bouquet of flowers to Amit Shah as Chiranjeevi stood beside him. The actor returned to Delhi after attending the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles with his wife Upasana, his RRR team director SS Rajamouli, co-star Jr NTR, and composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. For the Oscar ceremony, Ram Charan was dressed in an all-black outfit and was accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela, who looked stunning in a cream designer saree.

Following the Oscar win, Ram released a statement in which he expressed his feelings post the event. “RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian cinema history. I can’t thank everyone for manifesting the Oscar award. It still feels like I’m living in a dream,” he wrote, and thanked everyone for the unstoppable support and love.

Over the last few months, Naatu Naatu truly became a global phenomenon. Released last March in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries.

