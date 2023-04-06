Dasara box office day 7 collection: Nani film grosses over 100 cr worldwide, a first for actor; fans say 'long overdue'

Actor Nani’s latest release Dasara, a story of uprising, revenge and friendship set against the backdrop of a coal-laden hamlet, has grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide, the makers announced on Wednesday. The makers had organised a grand success meet, where they announced that the film has breached the ₹100 crore-club. Also read: Prabhas reviews Nani’s Dasara, says he loved it Dasara box office: Nani plays Dharani in the Telugu film.

Directed by debutant Odella Srikanth and featuring Nani in the role of Dharani, it also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko and Dheekshith Shetty in key roles. The makers took to Twitter to reveal a poster. Dasara is the first ₹100 crore grossing film for Nani.

Many people reacted to the poster and wrote that Nani has scored a much deserving blockbuster. One fan tweeted,“Yayyy. Happy for Nani, who has been consistently doing good work and not been able to deliver a massive hit. Dasara is that film (sic).” Another one wrote, “First ₹100 crore. Congratulations Nani for this success. Long overdue (sic).”

In the US, the film has already entered profit zone and is eyeing to enter the $2 million-club. Originally shot in Telugu, Dasara was released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie’s setting, and how Srikanth manages to transport the viewer to a never seen before milieu of coal-laden hamlet, really work in the film’s favour.

Earlier this week, SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to heap praise on the film. He wrote, “Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odella manages a tender heart touching love story. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role. Every actor's performance was noteworthy. Cinematography is first class. Special mention to the background score. Hearty Congratulations to the Dasara team on the wonderful success (sic).”

It is worth mentioning that at the pre-release event of Dasara, Nani had said that it will be the film of the year. “Last year, RRR came from Telugu cinema. KGF and Kantara came from Kannada cinema. I can confidently and with a lot of pride say that Dasara will come from Telugu cinema in 2023,” he said.

