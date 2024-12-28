Dimple Hayathi reveals she was on bed rest for 3 months after major surgery: ‘Even a healthy person can go wrong’

Actor Dimple Hayathi has been MIA from Telugu films this year, and it looks like she had a good reason for it. The actor posted a ‘happy note’ on her Instagram, along with a bunch of pictures and videos of her struggling while working out. One of the videos she posted sees her in a hospital bed hooked up to a saline. (Also Read: Team Pushpa 2 The Rule reacts to Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrating maiden Test ton with Allu Arjun's ‘thaggede le’ gesture) Dimple Hayathi also got candid about her issues with hormonal imbalance.

What happened to Dimple Hayathi?

Dimple got candid about struggling with her health this year. She wrote that it has been 25 days since she began working out again, “Been 25 days Started my fitness journey again with this year being difficult with health going over a roadie for a while, then going through 3 months of bed rest over a major surgery constant and frequent visits to hospital has been a ride.”

The actor added that her health issues led to hormonal imbalances and a ‘good amount of unhealthy weight’, which led to inflammation and ‘training wrong’. She added, “Getting my body strained with (shoulder pain, ankle pain, right side lower back pain) and lots of stiffness and Skin breaking out and what not uff quite a roller coaster .. but it’s important to know even a regular healthy person can go wrong at some point constant track of health is quite a asset these days.”

Dimple then thanked her fitness trainers, Kuldip Sethi and Ssuminder Sethi, stating that her back pain has ‘already reduced by 70%’ and that her mobility is better. “Good healthy diet to reduce inflammation and I’m back to normal again,” she wrote, adding, “Being an actress it takes courage to put it out in public but I’m sure that might help someone out there who’s been dealing with themselves and courage to open up .. I wish im at-least taking one step to inspire you’ll back at it.”

She ended the note by promising her fans an update as her health progresses and wishing them a good 2025.

Recent work

Dimple, who debuted in 2017 with the Telugu film Gulf, gained fame with the song Jarra Jarra in the 2019 film Gaddalakonda Ganesh. She also debuted in Hindi with the 2021 film Atrangi Re. She was last seen in the 2023 film Ramabanam and is yet to announce her upcoming projects.