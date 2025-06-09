Fans realise Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee mirrored his parents Nagarjuna-Amala in this wedding pic

Actor Akhil Akkineni married artist-businesswoman Zainab Ravdjee in a close-knit ceremony in Hyderabad last week. His parents, actor couple Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, posted pictures of their wedding on social media, blessing the couple. Fans couldn’t help but notice similarities in one particular pic of Akhil and Zainab with this moment from Nagarjuna and Amala’s wedding. (Also Read: Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's reception: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Yash and others attend event. See pics) Zainab Ravdjee and Akhil Akkineni mirroring Amala Akkineni and Nagarjuna.

Akhil-Zainab mirror Nagarjuna-Amala

In a sweet moment captured during the wedding, Akhil can be seen holding Zainab’s hands while taking the pheras. The actor looks at the camera while Zainab blushes. Fans dug up old pictures from Nagarjuna and Amala’s wedding and found them captured in a similar moment during the pheras.

Both couples are dressed in ivory in the pictures, with floral garlands and holding hands. Akhil and Zainab also wear a kurta and a saree similar to Nagarjuna and Amala, respectively. One fan shared both pictures on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “#KingNagarjunaAmala #AkhilZainab Same pattern…” Other fans agreed.

Another similarity found in father and son

A fan pointed out another pattern repeated in father and son, writing, “Second pelli kuda same pattern (He also followed the pattern of second wedding).” While technically not factual that this is Akhil’s second wedding, it is his second engagement. In 2016, Akhil was engaged to Shriya Bhupal, granddaughter of the business tycoon, GV Krishna Reddy. Their wedding was called off in 2017 for undisclosed reasons.

Nagarjuna married Lakshmi Daggubati, daughter of the late producer D Ramanaidu and sister of actor Venkatesh, in 1984. Their son, Naga Chaitanya, was born in 1986. However, the couple divorced in 1990. In 1992, Nagarjuna married Amala, and their son Akhil was born in 1994. Interestingly, Chaitanya has also been married twice. After his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, he married Sobhita Dhulipala.

Akhil and Zainab got engaged in November last year and married on 6 June this year.