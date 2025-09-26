FIR lodged against Pawan Kalyan fans for celebrations at OG screening; police dismantle stage, DJ set up

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan may have had a very good Thursday due to his film, OG, breaking the bank at the box office, but a few of his fans had a less-than-exciting outing. Bengaluru Police has registered an FIR against fans of the actor for organising an event ahead of the release of his film without permission. Pawan Kalyan stars in OG, a mass action thriller, that has seen his fans celebrate across India.

FIR against Pawan Kalyan fans

According to police, the Bangalore Pawan Kalyan Fans Association had planned a stage celebration outside Sandhya Theatre in Bengaluru's Madiwala without obtaining permission on Wednesday. The theatre was showing a paid preview screening of the film on Wednesday evening, one of many across the country.

Police said the organisers had erected a stage and set up a DJ system outside the venue. After the police received a tip-off, they dismantled the arrangements. The Madivala Police registered the FIR against the organisers after obtaining permission from a city court.

"When we got to know, we immediately reached the spot and seized the loudspeakers on Wednesday and asked the organisers to dismantle the stage," a police officer told PTI. There were also tense moments earlier when activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a local organisation, objected to the event.

All about OG

OG, in full They Call Him OG, is Pawan Kalyan's massiest film to date. The Sujeeth directorial marks Emraan Hashmi's foray into Telugu cinema, and also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. The film received mixed reviews, but broke several records at the box office on its opening day with a record ₹90-crore start.

Fans have noted that OG has ties to Sujeeth's previous film, Salaar, and are hoping for a cinematic universe. The film's release saw celebrations by Pawan Kalyan fans across India, but most of such celebrations ended without an untoward incident.