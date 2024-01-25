HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 13: Teja Sajja's superhero film grosses over 231 crore

HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 13: Prasanth Varma kicked off his cinematic universe with the superhero film HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. The film released in Telugu, Hindi and other south Indian languages and has grossed ₹231.27 crore worldwide in its thirteen-day run. (Also Read: HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection day 12: Teja Sajja's film makes ₹25.3 cr than Mahesh Babu's) Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan

Box office numbers

Trade analyst Manobala shared on X that the film will soon collect ₹250 crore. He wrote, “Hanuman worldwide box office. Hanuman CROSSES ₹230 crore gross mark. Next milestone would be ₹250 crore.”

Giving a breakdown of the numbers, he added, “Day 1 - ₹21.35 cr (crore), Day 2 - ₹29.72 cr (including additional premieres), Day 3 - ₹24.16 cr, Day 4 - ₹25.63 cr, Day 5 - ₹19.57 cr, Day 6 - ₹15.40 cr, Day 7 - ₹14.75 cr, Day 8 - ₹14.20 cr, Day 9 - ₹20.37 cr, Day 10 - ₹23.91 cr, Day 11 - ₹9.36 cr, Day 12 - ₹7.20 cr, Day 13 - ₹5.65 cr, Total - ₹231.27 cr.”

Sequel announced

Prasanth announced the film's sequel, Jai Hanuman, a day after Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration day. Sharing that pre-production work has begun, he wrote on X, “Grateful to everyone for all the love & support for this new beginning. With utmost care & blessings of the almighty, promising you all another tale that will be celebrated across the globe big time. #JaiHanuman.”

The team also recently met the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath. Sharing pictures from the meet, Prasanth wrote on X, “It was truly an honour to meet you sir @myogiadityanath. Your encouragement and recognition for our efforts in making #HanuMan is truly inspiring. Humbled to see a Leader who values the fusion of tradition and innovation in cinema, Grateful for the support and for motivating us to continue breaking new ground!”

About HanuMan

HanuMan faced off Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela-starrer Guntur Kaaram at the box office and managed to hold its own. The film tells the story of a young, petty thief called Hanumanthu (Teja) who gains superpowers from a totem he finds in his village.

