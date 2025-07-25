Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan's film sees a massive drop but surpasses 50 crore mark

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection Day 2: Despite securing one of the highest openings of his career, Pawan Kalyan’s film failed to attract audiences on its second day, resulting in a steep decline in box office collections. However, despite the drop, the film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark. Pawan Kalyan's still from Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office report

According to Sacnilk, Pawan Kalyan’s film collected ₹34.75 crore on its opening day. The film received a lukewarm response from both critics and audiences, which has undoubtedly impacted its box office performance. As per the trade tracking site, the film witnessed a significant drop and earned only ₹7.77 crore on Day 2. Nevertheless, the film has managed to take its total collection to ₹55.27 crore.

On Friday, Hari Hara Veera Mallu recorded an overall Telugu occupancy rate of 21.71%, with 17.75% for morning shows, 20.17% in the afternoon, and 27.21% in the evening. Even Ram Charan’s Game Changer had a massive opening, earning ₹51 crore on Day 1, but saw a drop of over 57% on Day 2, collecting only ₹21.6 crore. The film eventually turned out to be a box office bomb. It remains to be seen whether Pawan Kalyan’s film will be able to draw audiences over the weekend.

The film has also faced boycott calls on social media. During a success meet in Hyderabad, Pawan addressed the issue and encouraged his fans to remain strong. He said, “I specifically want to tell something to my fans. Meeru antha sunnitham ga undakandi ayya (Don’t be so sensitive). Why are you all feeling down because someone has said something? I am the one being beaten down; you enjoy life, feel free. Don’t feel bad for every comment on social media. Dhammunte tirigi kottandi, etla daadi cheyyalo cheyyandi (If you have the guts, hit back). Chew out all the negative aspects.”

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The Telugu-language period action-adventure film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna, from a screenplay by Jagarlamudi and Sai Madhav Burra. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal in key roles. It tells the story of an outlaw named Veera Mallu, who comes face-to-face with Aurangzeb in his quest for the Koh-i-Noor.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads: "HHVM has been in production for over half a decade, and while the makers had their own mountains to climb, the film just feels like a wasted opportunity. Where Laxman Utekar’s Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava succeeds in making you root for the resistance against Aurangzeb’s tyranny, this film meanders while pretending to have a purpose for it all. Does HHVM have moments where you see the potential? Sure. But a story like this needed a deft hand, which it lacks."