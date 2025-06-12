Internet reacts to Balakrishna's ‘weird behaviour’ as he flips knife at birthday: ‘How to protect Balayya from Balayya’

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna turned 65 on 10 June. His birthday was recently celebrated, complete with a three-tiered cake and a grand celebration. A video of the actor flipping a knife in his trademark style before cutting the cake now has the internet tickled. (Also Read: Balakrishna roped in for a crucial role in Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2; everything we know) Balakrishna cut a three-tiered birthday cake and was spotted flipping the knife.

Balakrishna flips knife before cutting birthday cake

In a video shot during his birthday celebrations, Balakrishna is dressed in traditional clothes with a tilak on his forehead. As the people next to him urge him to cut the cake, he instead begins flipping the knife multiple times. At one point, one of the people standing next to him even leans back as the knife comes close to them. His security guard also seems to look around, wondering what to do.

Internet cracks jokes on Balayya

Balakrishna’s antics made people on the internet crack up, with many cracking jokes about him flipping knives. While some chalked it down to ‘over acting over attitude’ or ‘weird behaviour’, others thought the video was hilarious. One Instagram user wrote, “The uncle next to him is repenting the decision to bring him a cake.” Another agreed, “He’s shivering in case the knife falls on him.”

One called him “God of Jokerness,” and another joked, “Security guard confused how to protect balayya from balayya.” An Instagram user even wrote, “Padmshree was never insulted this badly before.” This is not the first time that Balakrishna’s off-screen antics have gone viral on social media. Videos of the actor slapping fans, shoving co-stars out of the way and giving hilarious answers to the press have been viral in the past.

Recent work

Balakrishna was last seen in the hit film Daaku Maharaaj, which was released in January this year. He is currently shooting for Akhanda 2 with Boyapati Srinu. He will also play a key role in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth.