Did Daaku Maharaaj director Bobby approach Hrithik Roshan for his Bollywood debut? Here's what he says

There has been a growing trend of south Indian directors making it big in Bollywood recently, with filmmakers like Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Gopichand Malineni, Atlee, AR Murugadoss, Prasanth Varma and others approaching Hindi actors for films. Recently, there were reports of Daaku Maharaaj director Bobby approaching Hrithik Roshan for a project. When asked about it, here’s what he said. (Also Read: AA22 x A6: Allu Arjun teams up with Atlee for an ‘unbelievable story’. Watch special announcement) There were reports that Hrithik Roshan had okayed a script by Bobby recently.

Did Bobby approach Hrithik Roshan for his Bollywood debut?

Gulte reported on Monday that Bobby approached Hrithik for his Bollywood debut. There was inside talk in the film industry that Hrithik had even given his nod to a preliminary story pitched by the director, though the script was yet to be finalised. It was also said that Bobby is prepping the script now to meet the actor again and if Hrithik gives his approval, the film goes into production.

However, when Hindustan Times reached out to the director to verify these claims, he said, “It’s not true,” without divulging details of his next project. The director’s Balakrishna-starrer Daaku Maharaaj was released in theatres for Sankranthi this year and collected ₹125 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk, despite competition from Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

About Bobby

Kolli Santosh Ravindra, better known as Bobby, debuted with the 2014 Ravi Teja-starrer Power. He worked with Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, and Chiranjeevi, making massy action films like Sardar Gabbar Singh, Jai Lava Kusa, Venky Mama, and Waltair Veerayya. After the Balakrishna film, he is “working on a few scripts” but has yet to announce his next film.

Hrithik is taking up direction with Krrish 4, taking over the reins from his father, Rakesh Roshan. The cast and crew of the film have yet to be announced. He will also star in Ayan Mukherji’s War 2, which will see Jr NTR debut in Bollywood.