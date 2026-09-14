Irumudi OTT release date: When and where to watch Ravi Teja's hit ₹200 crore film
Irumudi OTT release date: The film marked a comeback for Ravi Teja, who earned rave reviews for his performance.
Irumudi OTT release date: Fans gave a thumbs up to filmmaker Shiva Nirvana and actor Ravi Teja's film Irumudi after Kushi (2023) and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (2026). Missed it in theatres? Worry not as the film is arriving on OTT very soon.
When will Irumudi release on OTT?
Irumudi will be releasing on Netflix on September 18. The official Instagram account of Netflix India shared the poster on Monday with the release date. "Watch Irumudi on Netflix, out 18 September in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Explore Irumudi, along with all your other favourite South Indian films and shows by searching for "Southverse" on Netflix."
About Irumudi
Irumudi stars Ravi as an alcoholic father, Trinadh, who decides to undertake Ayyappa Deeksha for his daughter Manikanta, played by Nakshathra. He has to forgo all his vices for the time period, but finds himself having to protect the girls in the village during a period he’s supposed to be non-violent.
Ravi has been unanimously praised for his performance. Actor Vijay Deverakonda wrote about the film after its release and said, “What a glorious atmosphere in the Telugu cinema halls @RaviTeja_offl anna and my darling @ShivaNirvana have created a celebration across the Telugu states. #Irumudi is a must watch for the gripping storytelling and the message. Biggest celebratory hugs to Ravanna, Shiva and @MythriOfficial.”
Meanwhile, Dhanush praised child actor Nakshatra for her performance. , “Sometime when we meet, I want to learn acting from you. So wonderful, so beautiful. I loved your performance. I wish I could meet you. Someday, we’ll meet. Great job, kanna. God bless you!” he told her via a video call.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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