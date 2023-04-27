Jr NTR visits Allu Arjun, Sukumar on the sets of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad. See pic

On Wednesday, actor Jr NTR, who is reportedly all set to make his Bollywood debut soon with War 2, took out time to visit Allu Arjun and Sukumar on the sets of in Ramoji Film City (RFC), Hyderabad. A picture of Jr NTR from the shooting floor of Pushpa: The Rule, part 2 in the Pushpa franchise, in RFC has surfaced on social media. Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule first look Jr NTR was seen in the Telugu hit RRR; Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa.

The reason behind Jr NTR’s visit to the Pushpa 2 sets is yet unknown. However, it certainly got his fans excited, when the picture got leaked. The actor wore a white shirt with grey pants and walked with security in the photo.

The shoot of Pushpa 2, which has resumed after a short break, is currently progressing at breakneck speed in Hyderabad. The team is said to be shooting some high-octane action sequences.

Pushpa 2 went on the floors last November. The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character of Srivalli.

Originally shot in Telugu, the first part of Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages. The film saw Arjun play the role of a lorry driver, who smuggles red sandalwood and eventually becomes a key player of the syndicate.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy with the shoot of his next yet-untitled Telugu film with director Koratala Siva. Dubbed NTR 30, the project marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and it is gearing up for release later this year.

NTR 30 was officially launched with a pooja ceremony earlier this year. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who presided over as the special guest for the programme, clapped the first shot and commenced the shooting. The project reportedly also marks the Telugu debut of Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing the antagonist. Two weeks ago, Saif joined the sets and the makers even released a couple of pictures.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON