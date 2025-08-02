Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kingdom box office collection day 3: Vijay Deverakonda film holds steady on first Saturday, nears Liger's domestic haul

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Updated on: Aug 02, 2025 10:16 pm IST

Kingdom box office collection day 3: Vijay Deverakonda's film shows no improvement even on Saturday. 

Kingdom box office collection day 3: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is garnering praise for his performance in his recent release, Kingdom. The spy-action drama was released in theatres on July 31 after several delays. The film opened to a decent start, and despite seeing a drop on the second day, it held well on the first Saturday.

Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse's still from Kingdom.
Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse's still from Kingdom.

Kingdom's box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Vijay's film earned 18 crore on day one of its release. However, it witnessed a decline of 58.33% on day 2 and earned only 7.5 crore. On its third day, it earned 6.8 crore, taking the total collection of the film to 32.3 crore. The film is now inching closer to beating the domestic collection of Vijay's film Liger ( 41 crore), which marked his grand debut in Bollywood alongside Ananya Panday.

The film had an overall 41.54% Telugu occupancy on Saturday, with 31.25% in morning shows, 46.31% in afternoon shows, and 47.06% in evening shows. The film is competing with Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu at the box office.

About Kingdom

Kingdom centres around Suri (played by Vijay Deverakonda), a modest, loyal police officer who turns spy to take on a covert mission in Sri Lanka. The mission involves him locating and rescuing his estranged brother Siva (played by Satyadev), who is now the head of a smuggling syndicate. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. The film ended on a cliffhanger to create the base for the sequel, which the film's producer, Nag Vamsi, announced at a post-release press meet.

While Vijay's performance has been appreciated by the audience, several viewers were disappointed by the second half of the screenplay. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film collected 39 crore worldwide at the box office on opening day, making it Vijay’s personal best so far.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Kingdom box office collection day 3: Vijay Deverakonda film holds steady on first Saturday, nears Liger's domestic haul
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On