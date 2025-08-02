Kingdom box office collection day 3: Vijay Deverakonda film holds steady on first Saturday, nears Liger's domestic haul

Kingdom box office collection day 3: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is garnering praise for his performance in his recent release, Kingdom. The spy-action drama was released in theatres on July 31 after several delays. The film opened to a decent start, and despite seeing a drop on the second day, it held well on the first Saturday. Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse's still from Kingdom.

Kingdom's box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Vijay's film earned ₹18 crore on day one of its release. However, it witnessed a decline of 58.33% on day 2 and earned only ₹7.5 crore. On its third day, it earned ₹6.8 crore, taking the total collection of the film to ₹32.3 crore. The film is now inching closer to beating the domestic collection of Vijay's film Liger ( ₹41 crore), which marked his grand debut in Bollywood alongside Ananya Panday.

The film had an overall 41.54% Telugu occupancy on Saturday, with 31.25% in morning shows, 46.31% in afternoon shows, and 47.06% in evening shows. The film is competing with Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu at the box office.

About Kingdom

Kingdom centres around Suri (played by Vijay Deverakonda), a modest, loyal police officer who turns spy to take on a covert mission in Sri Lanka. The mission involves him locating and rescuing his estranged brother Siva (played by Satyadev), who is now the head of a smuggling syndicate. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. The film ended on a cliffhanger to create the base for the sequel, which the film's producer, Nag Vamsi, announced at a post-release press meet.

While Vijay's performance has been appreciated by the audience, several viewers were disappointed by the second half of the screenplay. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film collected ₹39 crore worldwide at the box office on opening day, making it Vijay’s personal best so far.