Kota Srinivasa Rao dies at 83; Vishnu Manchu, Chiranjeevi mourn the loss: ‘His art will live on’

Veteran actor and Padma Shri awardee Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday at the age of 83. His demise has been met with an outpouring of tributes, with actor Vishnu Manchu among those mourning the loss. Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away in Hyderabad at the age of 83 due to health issues.

Vishnu Manchu mourns Kota Srinivasa Rao’s death

On Sunday, Vishnu Manchu took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pay tribute to him, saying he will be deeply missed and remembered for his contributions.

Sharing his image, Vishnu wrote, “A Legend Beyond Words. My heart is heavy with the loss of Sri. Kota Srinivas garu. A phenomenal actor, an unmatched talent, and a man whose presence lit up every frame he was in. Whether it was a serious role, a villain, or comedy- he brought life into every character with a rare mastery that only a few are blessed with.”

“I had the good fortune of working with him in quite a few films, and I grew up watching him in many more. His work shaped my admiration for cinema. To his family, my deepest condolences. We may have lost him physically, but his art, his laughter, and his soul will live on in every scene he graced. Rest in peace, sir. You will be missed. You will be remembered. Always,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also mourned the loss. He tweeted, “The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theater over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. In 1999, he won as an MLA from Vijayawada and served the public. I express my profound condolences to his family members.”

What do we know about Kota Srinivasa Rao’s death

Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away due to ill health in Hyderabad on Sunday. As per several unverified reports, the actor had been battling age-related ailments over the past few days and breathed his last on Sunday.

Kota Srinivasa Rao was one of the finest actors of Telugu cinema. He made his acting debut with 1978 Telugu film Pranam Khareedu. He was presented with the Padma Shri in 2015. He has worked in over 500 films across multiple languages. He’s popular for playing both negative as well as strong character roles. In 2005, Rao made his Hindi debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar. He played a character called Silver Mani. He had also worked in over dozen Tamil films and a few Malayalam and Kannada movies.