'Kota Srinivasa Rao will be remembered for his cinematic brilliance, versatility': PM Modi pays tribute to actor

Celebrities and fans were left heartbroken at the news of veteran actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao's death. Now, taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the late actor. PM Modi, in his note, said that Kota Srinivasa Rao "will be remembered for his cinematic brilliance and versatility". Kota Srinivasa Rao was remembered by PM Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi condoles Kota Srinivasa Rao's death

The PM remembered how the actor "enthralled audiences across generations with his performances". “Anguished by the passing of Shri Kota Srinivas Rao Garu. He will be remembered for his cinematic brilliance and versatility," PM Modi wrote.

"He enthralled audiences across generations with his riveting performances. He was also at the forefront of social service and worked towards empowering the poor and downtrodden. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

About Kota Srinivasa Rao

Kota Srinivasa Rao, born in a suburb of Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh, died at the age of 83. Making his debut with Pranam Khareedu in 1978, he acted in over 750 films in various languages. He also received the Padma Shri in 2015, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Celebs visited Kota Srinivasa Rao's home

After the news of his death, several political leaders, film stars, and close friends began arriving at his residence to pay their last respects. Chiranjeevi and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, among others, were seen offering condolences to the late actor's family.

Actor Prakash Raj also visited his residence to pay tribute to the late actor. Film producer Allu Arvind, father of actor Allu Arjun, also visited the grieving family. Speaking to the media, Arvind said, "Kota Srinivasa Rao was very close to our family.... I always looked forward to spending time with him because he was such a jovial person. His loss is a loss to our family. I wish and pray that his soul rest in peace."

Celebs paid tribute to Kota Srinivasa Rao on social media platform

Tributes began pouring in from actors, filmmakers, politicians, and fans. Chiranjeevi called him a "multifaceted genius" and shared a long note on X, remembering his strong screen presence and the "void" his death has left behind. Actor Ravi Teja, who worked with Kota Srinivasa Rao in over 10 films, also expressed his grief. "Grew up watching him, admiring him, and learning from every performance. Kota Babai was like family to me, I cherish the lovely memories of working with him. Rest in peace, Kota Srinivasa Rao garu Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

Vishnu Manchu also shared an emotional post on X: "My heart is heavy with the loss of Sri. Kota Srinivas garu. A phenomenal actor, an unmatched talent, and a man whose presence lit up every frame he was in. Whether it was a serious role, a villain, or comedy, he brought life into every character with a rare mastery that only a few are blessed with. I had the good fortune of working with him in quite a few films, and I grew up watching him in many more. His work shaped my admiration for cinema."