Kuberaa box office collection day 5: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer barely shows any growth, collects 60 crore

Kuberaa box office collection day 5: Sekhar Kammula’s bilingual film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh in lead roles, released in theatres last Friday. The film opened to positive reviews, particularly for Dhanush's performance. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has now entered the ₹60 mark at the box office. (Also read: Dhanush emotional, son Linga excited as they watch Kuberaa at Chennai theatre with fans. Watch) Kuberaa box office collection day 5: Dhanush in a still from the Sekhar Kammula film.

Kuberaa box office update

The report points out that Kuberaa has collected ₹5.50 crore on its first Tuesday. Kuberaa had registered a strong opening day haul on Friday, with ₹14.75 crore. The film went on to witness an 11.86% hike on Saturday, collecting ₹16.5 crore. On Sunday, the film showed growth and collected ₹17.35 crore. The film saw a drop on Monday and collected ₹6.8 crore. The overall collections of the film now stand at ₹60.9 crore.

Kuberaa had an overall 25.88% Telugu Occupancy on Tuesday. The occupancy for morning shows were at 17.31%, and 28.12% for afternoon shows. The rise in occupancy occurred for evening shows, with 32.21%.

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa revolves around a beggar named Deva (Dhanush) whose life undergoes a transformation after he crosses paths with a former CBI officer named Deepak (Nagarjuna), a corrupt CEO named Neeraj (Jim), and a woman named Sameera (Rashmika) who is stranded in Mumbai. Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, it was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. Agoram Panneerselvam wrote the Tamil dialogues.

Chiranjeevi hailed the performance of Dhanush at the success meet of the film held in Hyderabad, and went on to say, “No one could have portrayed the role of Deva with such perfection, not even himself. Dhanush truly deserves a National Award for his performance, and if he doesn’t receive it, then those awards lose their meaning.”