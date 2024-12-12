Lakshmi Manchu posts cryptic notes amid feud between dad Mohan Babu, brother Manchu Manoj

Ever since news of the family feud between Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj came out, Lakshmi Manchu remained mum on the issue. The actor, who moved to Mumbai from Hyderabad in 2023, has been putting up cryptic notes on her social media without commenting on the matter. (Also Read: Vishnu Manchu breaks silence about Mohan Babu's feud with Manchu Manoj; says his marriage to Bhuma Mounika not the issue) Manchu Manoj is close to his sister Lakshmi Manchu out of all his family members.

Lakshmi Manchu’s posts

On Thursday morning, Lakshmi shared a quote by former Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius on X (formerly Twitter). It reads, “What are you afraid of losing, when nothing in the world actually belongs to you.”

And her note on Instagram stories read, “I just don’t want that for myself anymore, is a valid reason to stop anything.”

A screen grab of Lakshmi Manchu's Instagram stories.

On Wednesday, she also posted a video of her daughter, Vidya Nirvana, on Instagram, captioning it ‘Peace’ with an evil eye emoji.

Internet reacts

While she did not say anything more than that, fans wondered if Lakshmi was talking about the recent family feud between her father and brother. “Share same quote to your father brothers pls,” commented one fan on X. “I'm sure you all will come out of this..And live Happily here on,” wrote another.

One worried fan wrote, “Idk if this is intended towards manoj or not but just solve this issue somehow akka (sister)...whatever is the issue...accept manoj anna (brother) and his wife and his kids whole-heartedly and solve everything privately.”

What happened

On Monday, Mohan filed a police complaint against his son Manoj and daughter-in-law Bhuma Mounika, alleging them of assault and plotting to take over his property. Manoj also filed a complaint with the police, without naming his family members, alleging that he was physically assaulted. A medical report confirmed this.

Things came to a head when Manoj was denied entry into Mohan’s home. He brought along the press in a bid to gain entry, resulting in an altercation between a reporter and his father. Mohan has since been hospitalised and Vishnu Manchu spoke to the press about the issue, refusing to share more details about what happened.

Manoj has, however, maintained that the whole issue stems from him questioning how Mohan Babu University is run.