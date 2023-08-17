Mahesh Babu's pet dog Pluto dies, Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara share heartfelt goodbyes

Actor Mahesh Babu's pet dog Pluto died recently, as confirmed by his wife Namrata Shirodkar. Namrata took to her Instagram account and penned an emotional note with photos of their dog. Soon after she shared it on social media, their daughter Sitara too shared a heartfelt tribute. Also read: Happy birthday Mahesh Babu: Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara and Gautam wish actor Mahesh Babu's family pet dog died in Hyderabad.

Namrata on dog's death

Namrata posted multiple photos of their dog, clicked on different occasions. She wrote in the caption, "We will miss you Pluto in our hearts forever and always." Reacting to the sad news, a fan wrote, “Heartbreaking.” “So sorry,” added another one. Many also dropped broken heart emojis for the family.

Sitara misses her pet dog

Meanwhile, Sitara also wrote a post on social media: “Ill miss u so much. u made it 7 years u beast.” Replying to her post, Namrata wrote, “He will always be in our hearts and prayers.” “Oh Sitaru… take care my baby,” added aunt Shilpa Shirodkar. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has not shared any post yet.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming work

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Released last year, the film received a mixed response. However, his performance was appreciated. He will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu action drama Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, who is known for films like Athadu and Khaleja.

Previously on Mahesh's birthday this month, the makers had unveiled a new poster of Guntur Kaaram. The poster had Mahesh in a shirt, loincloth and shades, lighting a cigarette. It read, "Wishing a spectacular Happy Birthday to the Reigning Superstar, @urstrulymahesh garu! #HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu. Your unparalleled on-screen brilliance coupled with your genuine off-screen humility continues to set a remarkable standard of inspiration. #GunturKaaramOnJan12th." Before this, a teaser was also released, which received praise from his fans. It was called ‘highly inflammable’ by the actor as it introduced Mahesh Babu beating up villains.

Guntur Kaaram is backed by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika and Hassine Creations. Besides Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

