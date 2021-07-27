Mahesh Babu recommends the book of the week, says ‘it’s truly compelling and profound’

Actor Mahesh Babu, in his latest Instagram post, recommended a book that he found truly compelling and profound. Sharing a post, he said that Ethan Kross’s Chatter: The Voice in our Head and How to Harness It was the book of the week for him.

Writing about it, Mahesh said it’s an undeniable read. “Chatter!! It’s about the voice in our heads and how we can make it work in our favour! A fresh insight into your mind. Truly compelling and profound. An undeniable read!! @ethankross (sic).”

Replying to Mahesh Babu’s post, his wife Namrata Shirodkar wrote in the comments section that it’s her turn next to read the book.

Mahesh Babu said is he currently reading Ethan Kross’s Chatter: The Voice in our Head and How to Harness It.

On the career-front, Mahesh recently resumed shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The makers had so far predominantly shot in Dubai where key scenes between Mahesh Abu and Keerthy Suresh were canned.

Director Parasuram took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy to be back on sets after a long time... #SarkaruVaariPaata shoot resumes today (sic).”

Along with the tweet, Parasuram shared a picture from the sets in which Mahesh Babu can be seen in discussion before a scene.

As per reports, both Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan are rumoured to be playing key roles in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, the makers haven’t made any official announcement yet.

Upon completion of this project, Mahesh will reportedly team up with director Vamshi Paidipally, with whom he had worked in the Telugu film Maharshi.

Mahesh and Trivikram are also set to reunite soon. They have worked together on two projects so far. Khaleja was their second collaboration after the highly successful Athadu.

