Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara calls Alia Bhatt her 'favourite actress', wishes her on birthday
- Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and former Bollywood actor Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni wished Alia on her birthday.
Actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's little daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni took to Instagram on Monday to wish Alia Bhatt on her birthday. Sharing a picture, she wrote that Alia is her favorite actress.
She captioned her post: “Happy Birthday to my favourite actress @aliaabhatt. Lots of love.”
Sitara is quite active on social media. She’s already popular with her YouTube channel with her friend Aadya (daughter of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally).
In the channel, they have fun doing DIY crafts, painting and games. The YouTube channel, named 'Aadya & Sitara', which was launched in June 2019, has over 48 thousand subscribers.
Recently, Sitara had her first shot at stardom when she voiced the character of Baby Elsa in the Telugu dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen 2.
While Mahesh Babu’s son Gautham has already forayed into cinema and has played a few roles, 7-year-old Sitara is yet to make her acting debut.
Also read: When Aishwarya Rai deftly handled Oprah Winfrey's query on 'sex out of marriage'. Watch
On the occasion of Alia Bhatt’s birthday, the makers of RRR – which marks her Telugu debut – unveiled the first look of her character from the movie.
In RRR, Alia plays a character called Sita, and she’s paired with Ram Charan’s character Alluri Sitarama Raju. Rajamouli described Alia’s character as strong-willed.
Alia will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu on a weekend getaway to Sikkim. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chiranjeevi unveils Wild Dog trailer, calls Nagarjuna a 'fearless actor'
- Chiranjeevi, who shared the trailer of Nagarjuna Akkineni's Wild Dog, showered praise on him and called him a 'fearless actor' who does not shy away from experimenting with diverse genres.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raashii Khanna’s lockdown mission to turn vegetarian hits the one year mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s Day: Makers of Vakeel Saab unveil new poster with female stars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha Akkineni takes up the Don’t Rush Challenge after Vicky Kaushal. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakshmi Manchu: Best time for women to be in cinema
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allu Arjun wishes wife on 10th wedding anniversary with a pic from Taj Mahal
- Allu Arjun wished his wife Sneha Reddy on their 10th wedding anniversary with a picture from a visit to the Taj Mahal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga Chaitanya's fan dives into a river to meet Telugu star, watch video
- A video surfaced online saw a fan dive into a river to meet Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu actor was seated on a boat when the fan jumped off a bridge situated over the bridge.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Upasana lands in Rajahmundry to join husband Ram Charan on the sets of Acharya
- Upasana Konidela is expected to stay with husband Ram Charan until the completion of the latest schedule of the movie, Acharya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salaar release date out: Prabhas to 'rebel worldwide' in April 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video
- Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable video of her dog Nyke who is first seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and is then riding it like a boss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics
- Raashi Khanna shared a few pictures from her playtime with her nephew Neil and called him the love and light of her life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in the wink of an eye, watch video
- Priya Prakash Varrier shared a BTS video from her movie Check. The actor tried taking a leap of faith and hoping to land on Nithiin's back while shooting for a scene but fell down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox