Namrata Shirodkar watches US Open semifinals with Gautam and Sitara, Mahesh Babu misses it: ‘Every minute was worth it’

Actor Namrata Shirodkar shared a post as she, along with her children--son Gautam Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, watched the US Open semifinals on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Namrata shared a bunch of pictures as the family enjoyed themselves during their day out. Namrata Shirodkar shared a post on Instagram after watching the US Open semifinals.

Namrata Shirodkar watches US Open semifinals with kids

Sitting among the spectators, Namrata shared photos of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, who stood on the court. A picture showed Namrata posing with Gautam and Sitara. They were accompanied by Namrata's friend. For the outing, Namrata wore a white T-shirt, a half cream jacket, matching pants and white sneakers.

Gautam opted for an olive T-shirt and denims. Sitara was seen in a white shirt, black shorts and white shoes. Namrata also clicked a selfie as all of them smiled for the camera. She also shared photos of the stadium as everyone enjoyed themselves. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "The best match of 2025... Just the best time, every minute was worth it!"

Namrata pens sweet note after watching match

"The sound of winning and losing all make it worth it…every game has to be played to win! Respect to the legend for putting up a fight @carlitosalcarazz you go and win the final!!! We are rooting for you (clapping hands emojis)," concluded her post. She geo-tagged the location as New York.

About Mahesh Babu

Namrata's husband-actor Mahesh Babu, who was shooting in Kenya, didn't accompany his family to the US. Recently, Namrata, Gautam and Sitara celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at home without Mahesh.

Namrata shared a carousel of photos on Instagram and wrote, "Bappa is home and we are all happy. Wishing love, peace and prosperity to all! @urstrulymahesh, missing you a whole lot (red heart emojis). Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all (sparkles emoji)."

About Mahesh's upcoming film

Mahesh has been busy shooting for several weeks now. He will star in SS Rajamouli's film, and a big reveal will be out in November this year. Recently, Rajamouli reshared a poster on Instagram which features a close-up photo of Mahesh Babu's chest, smeared with blood and adorned with a pendant of Lord Shiva's trishul and Nandi. Actor Priyanka Chopra is also believed to have joined the project.