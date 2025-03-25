Pawan Kalyan in ‘tears’ after death of his martial arts guru Shihan Hussaini; says he feels ‘deep pain’

Actor Pawan Kalyan took to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the death of his martial arts guru Shihan Hussaini. The Tamil actor-martial arts expert died due to cancer, and Pawan admitted to being in ‘tears’ after learning the news. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Tamil actor, martial artist Shihan Hussaini dies of blood cancer in Chennai, donated body for medical research) Pawan Kalyan had trained under Shihan Hussaini in the early stages of his career.

Pawan Kalyan mourns Shihan Hussaini’s death

Pawan began his note by paying tribute to his guru who was a ‘legendary martial artist and an exceptional archer, painter,sculptor, musician dedicated his life to promoting and revolutionizing martial arts and archery in India’. He also expressed happiness that his guru spent some of his final moments watching his recent interview.

“I was about to visit him on 29th but sad to hear he passed away yesterday night. The discipline and skills I learned under his guidance shaped me both physically and mentally. His intense training instilled in me the courage and determination that continue to guide me. His legacy in martial arts archery and in fine arts will always be remembered.” wrote Pawan, adding, “His contributions to martial arts and archery will be remembered forever, and his teachings will inspire the future. My heartfelt condolences to his family and my fellow students and to my other senior Senseis.”

He ended the note by writing, “One final ‘Hoyz’ to my dear respected Shihan. Drops of tears rolling down with a lump in my throat and deep pain in my heart, as I write this…May his Warrior spirit rests in universal Spirit.”

Pawan Kalyan about his guru Hussaini

In a recent interview with Thanthi TV, Pawan spoke of his fondness for his guru, Hussaini, and opened up about why he wanted to learn martial arts. He said, “I learnt karate because I was interested in superpowers. I liked Shihan Hussaini; he had once doused himself in petrol and lit himself on fire. I was quite interested in mind over matter. So, I went to him and asked, how could you do this? He said, just do it.”

Pawan also said that he wanted to learn karate from him because he was ‘frustrated’ and had ‘wild energy’ he wanted to channel into something ‘constructive’. He revealed that Hussaini would treat his karate school like a proper gurukul, stating, “Maybe he wanted to test me, I don’t know. He would make me clean the premises and bathrooms and bring him tea. And I used to do it all.”

Hussaini’s family broke the news of his death on Facebook, writing, “I’m very sad to inform that HU has left us. HU will be at the High Command, his residence at Besant Nagar until evening.--Hussaini and family, Kamana/Mahima.” Earlier this month, Hussaini had revealed that he had donated his body to science.