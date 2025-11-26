Pawan Kalyan says his fans couldn't ‘hold their head high’ due to his films flopping before OG: ‘Gave it my all for you’

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, went to the Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday. Addressing the public and speaking to the press, the actor discussed his film career, particularly his recent hit, They Call Him OG. He also mentioned how his fans couldn’t hold their ‘heads high’ lately before the Sujeeth-directed film. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Raashii Khanna signed Ustaad Bhagat Singh without reading script just to act with Pawan Kalyan: ‘Was starstruck’) Pawan Kalyan plays a gangster named Ojas Gambheera in Sujeeth's They Call Him OG.

Pawan Kalyan says he gave it his all to OG for his fans

Pawan was addressing a crowd when his fans began screaming ‘OG’ there. In response to them, he said, “I hear you screaming ‘OG’ there. I could’ve made a film like OG after 2004. But my concentration wasn’t on films, it was on society. I gave OG my all because you have been feeling hurt. I know my focus on politics and welfare has hurt you.”

He then claimed that he decided to concentrate on cinema with OG just for his fans. “My fans haven’t been able to hold their head high lately. So, I decided to focus on cinema for once. Cinema is my livelihood, but politics is my responsibility. It’s a responsibility I chose to show my love for the nation,” said Pawan.

During an interaction with plantation owners, Pawan also spoke about the perception that his earnings from the cinema can help resolve political issues. When someone asked him that, he said, “I have been asked to make movies to provide funds and solve the issues. You should’ve asked the same question to the former Chief Minister (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy). Jokes aside, these funds are not something we pay out of our pockets.”

Pawan Kalyan’s recent work

Pawan scored a hit with They Call Him OG, which was released in September and grossed ₹293.65 crore worldwide. The film saw him play a gangster named Ojas Gambheera, who returns to the world of crime for the sake of his loved ones. In July this year, Pawan starred in Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was panned by critics and grossed ₹116.82 crore worldwide. The actor will soon star in Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Before OG and HHVM, Pawan was last seen in the 2023 film Bro.