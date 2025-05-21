Poonam Kaur calls out Jhansi, film industry for not taking action on Trivikram Srinivas despite complaint; shares proof

Actor Poonam Kaur has long since accused filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas of wronging her without going into too many details. In a series of Instagram stories, she has now accused Jhansi of not taking action against Trivikram despite her complaint against the filmmaker. (Also Read: Producer-actor Sandra Thomas claims budgets are being set aside on Mollywood sets for drugs: ‘Everyone is aware of it’) Poonam Kaur wants action to be taken against Trivikram Srinivas.

Poonam Kaur calls out Jhansi, shares proof

Poonam posted a note on her Instagram account, calling out Jhansi for her inaction. “I have told this earlier and telling this again – I have filed a complaint via email, spoke to Jhansi garu, who suddenly after telling me that we will have meeting has delayed and asked me not to disturb her, people say that I have not named any one, I am clearly saying I have a complaint on trivikram srinivas who is protected by political corrie and many people in industry – I will speak to womens group as I have written an email (sic).”

A screengrab of Poonam Kaur's Instagram stories.

While Poonam did not mention if she filed a complaint against Trivikram in the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) or the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, she attached a screenshot of her conversation with Jhansi. Dated 18 September 2024, ‘Team Jhansi’ replied to her, “Hi poonam. We have initiated a process to set up a committee to listen to you. Kindly share all that you want to before that committee. Request you not to share any matter to me before that. We are waiting for a female lawyer to come on board. Appreciate your patience. (sic)” Sharing it, Poonam wrote, “Proof of me getting in touch with team - thanks.”

Proof shared by Poonam Kaur of her chat with Jhansi's team.

What are Poonam Kaur’s allegations on Trivikram Srinivas?

It is unclear what Poonam is accusing Trivikram of as she has not made it public. In 2024, when Jani Master was accused of raping a minor, Poonam called out MAA for their inaction writing, “Had MAA association taken complaints on Trivikram Srinivas, I and many wouldn’t have had the political suffering. I was rather silently ignored. I had given a call and then complained to the heads. I want industry big wigs to question Director Trivikram.”

Before that too, Poonam has posted vague tweets accusing Trivikram of wronging her without revealing details.