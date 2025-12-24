Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
Prabhas launches short film festival for new storytellers: ‘Next visionary filmmaker can come from anywhere’

PTI |
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 10:49 am IST

Prabhas' Script Craft International Short Film Festival is also backed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Nag Ashwin, and Hanu Raghavapudi.

Baahubali star Prabhas on Tuesday unveiled the Script Craft International Short Film Festival aimed at providing space for storytellers and filmmakers from around the world to showcase their work.

Prabhas has launched the Script Craft International Short Film Festival.
Prabhas has launched the Script Craft International Short Film Festival.

"The Script Craft isn't just a festival—it's where stories become careers," the actor said in the video shared on Instagram.

About Script Craft festival

The festival invites short films of two minutes and above across all genres. Films submitted will compete over a period of ninety days. Winners will be decided based on audience votes, likes, and ratings.

The top three films will be selected, while all entries will be visible to production houses associated with The Script Craft platform, according to a press release.

Vanga, Nag Ashwin, Hanu Raghavapudi support the initiative

Filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Nag Ashwin, and Hanu Raghavapudi also appeared in the announcement video. Vanga said, “Making a short film is the most important aspect in pursuing the filmmaking process. Whatever you have achieved on writing on paper and what you will achieve on screen are exactly two different realities. For all the aspirants, it's the right time to enrol and make the best out of it.”

Nag Ashwin added, “I found Anudeep through a short film on YouTube and that's how ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ happened. I think more than a film school, your work and what you understand of your work is so important. I hope all of you utilise this opportunity to submit your films, make your films and make the best out of it.”

A spokesperson from Script Craft said, “We believe the next visionary filmmaker can come from anywhere. This platform gives every storyteller a voice, a stage, and an opportunity to be seen by global audiences and leading production houses.”

The Script Craft, founded by Thaalla Vaishnav and Pramod Uppalapati, focuses on supporting writers, storytellers, and directors by providing them a platform to present their work.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
