Not Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, this South actor is the most popular male film star in India

Prabhas tops the list

On Wednesday, Ormax released the “Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male film stars in India (Oct 2024)” list. And Prabhas secured the top spot. Actor Vijay took the second spot.

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently made a grand comeback on the big screen, secured the third spot in the list, followed by Jr NTR, and Ajit Kumar.

Actor Allu Arjun, who will soon be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, is at the sixth position in the list, with Mahesh Babu at the seventh, Suriya at the eighth and Ram Charan at the 9th position. Actor Salman Khan, who has not had a release since the 2023 thriller Tiger 3, was in the 10th spot.

The list was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. His fan base, spanning across regions and languages, were happy to see the list, and took to the comment section to express their happiness.

“Rebel star prabhas (star emoji),” wrote one user, with another sharing, “Number one Prabhas Raaju”.

“Rebel Star,” posted one user, with one comment reading, “Prabhas the rebelwood”.

Prabhas’ work file

Prabhas was most recently seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, also featuring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. The film earned over ₹1000 crore worldwide.

Next, he will feature in Salaar Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam. Apart from Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Sriya Reddy will also reprise their roles from the first film. The sequel will pick up from the first film's events, which ended with a big reveal about Prabhas’ character.

He also has films like The Raja Saab with director Maruthi, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Fauji with Hanu Raghavapudi, and the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD with Nag Ashwin. Prabhas has signed a three-picture contract with Hombale Films. Recently, the production house announced that they will also produce his upcoming film Salaar Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam, directed by Prashanth Neel. It is believed that he has projects worth ₹1700 crore in his kitty.