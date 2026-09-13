Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu says her ‘heart cannot handle’ watching this film; posts baby bump pics
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her life with fans. Take a look.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is about to be a new mom, and she has been sharing glimpses of her life with fans on social media. From taking a babymoon with Raj Nidimoru to posing on magazine covers, she seems to have done it all. She recently posted adorable pictures of her baby bump and wrote about the film her ‘heart cannot handle’ now.
The film Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘heart can’t handle’
On her Instagram Stories, Samantha posted a promotional video for Brad Pitt’s upcoming film Heart of the Beast, in which he plays a Special Forces officer stuck in the forest with his retired combat dog after a plane crash. In the promotional video, Brad admits that he does not like being licked in the face, but he and his co-star, canine Uber, who plays Odin, were drinking from the same bowl and eating similar food.
Posting the video, Samantha wrote “OMG” with sobbing emojis. She also added, “My heart cannot handle this.” The video also shows how Brad trained with Uber to get their roles right, with the actor remarking how he would keep treats for the canine. “It’s been relentless and magical, is how Brad described the experience of shooting the film that explores the relationship between a human and a dog. Samantha, who has two dogs herself, Hash and Saasha, as well as a cat named Gelato, seemed to relate.
Shows off her baby bump pics
Samantha also posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram, captioning it with black-and-white heart emojis. One picture shows her wearing intricate earrings, while the other shows her in a playful mood, taking a selfie. Samantha also posted pictures of her baby bump while dressed in black outfits and athleisure. One picture even sees her chatting away with close friends, designer Kresha Bajaj and stylist Neeraja Kona. Elli AvrRam commented under the post with white heart emojis.
Samantha, who battled myositis and recently took a break from Telugu films, made a comeback with Nandini Reddy’s Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film had a story and screenplay by Raj. Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli and Diganth Manchale also played key roles in it. The film became the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film, with a worldwide gross of ₹100 crore.
Samantha and Raj made their relationship official with a yogic Linga Bhairavi ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. After the release of Maa Inti Bangaaram, she announced her pregnancy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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