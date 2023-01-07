Ram Charan commands attention as he attends star-studded party in Los Angeles ahead of Golden Globes 2023. See pics

Ram Charan is in Los Angeles along with to wife Upasana. Days after the Telugu actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport with Upasana, as they left for the US to attend the Golden Globes awards, which will be held on January 11, Ram was spotted at a party in LA. The actor rocked a black and white outfit on Friday night when he attended an awards season dinner hosted by Louis Vuitton and W Magazine. Celebs like Miranda Kerr, Michelle Yeoh, and Colman Domingo, among others, were seen at the party. Pictures of the bash were shared online, with many praising Ram's style. Also read: Ram Charan leaves with wife Upasana Konidela for Golden Globes Awards. See pics

Ram commanded attention when he arrived in his black-and-white graphic T-shirt ensemble. Sharing Ram's pictures from the LA bash, a Twitter user wrote, "Ram Charan looks sharp as he attends the Louis Vuitton x W Magazine award season kickoff party in Beverly Hills, California." Another person tweeted, "Ram Charan looks dapper..." Earlier, Ram was given a grand welcome in LA. In a video posted on multiple Twitter and Instagram accounts, the actor was welcomed to an event, where a tika (mark) was put on his forehead as he stood surrounded by fans.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan looks sharp as he attends the Louis Vuitton x W Magazine Award Season Kickoff Party in Beverly Hills, California! @alwaysramcharan #ramcharan #RRR pic.twitter.com/p38QjyzYWd — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) January 7, 2023

At this year's Golden Globes, RRR has been nominated in two categories – Best Foreign Film, and the film's track Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song. Director SS Rajamouli and Ram's co-star Jr NTR will also be attending the awards ceremony with Ram. Meanwhile, the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24. RRR, which was released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages, had earlier submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories.

Apart from the buzz around RRR, Ram is in news because of his personal life as well. Ram and Upasana are expecting their first child. The news was shared by members of their families last month. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child with love and gratitude - Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni," read the statement from the families.

