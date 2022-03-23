Ram Charan's Ukrainian bodyguard from RRR thanks actor for help amid Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'He sent money, so kind.'

Actor Ram Charan has been the receiving a lot of appreciation from his fans for helping a member of his security staff in Ukraine. Ahead of the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, a video clip has surfaced on social media in which Rusty, who was Ram Charan’s personal bodyguard during the film’s schedule in Ukraine, thanked him for lending a helping held amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. Also read: SS Rajamouli remembers shooting RRR's Naatu Naatu song in Ukraine: ‘Been enquiring about people who worked with us’

The team of RRR was in Ukraine to shoot a song and a few crucial sequences last year. Rusty was part of the team that took care of Ram Charan’s security then. A video clip featuring Rusty has surfaced on social media. In the video, he’s seen thanking Ram Charan for his help.

“Hello everyone. My name is Rusty. I was a bodyguard for Ram Charan when he was shooting in Kiev, Ukraine. A few days ago, Ram Charan reached out to me and asked about me and my family. He asked if there’s anything that he could do to help. I told him I have joined the military. He sent money to my wife and asked me to take care of my family. It’s very kind of him,” he is seen saying in the video posted by producer and publicist BA Raju on Twitter.

#RamCharan has helped a security officer in Kyiv, Ukraine, who previously operated as his personal security member during #RRR?s shoot in Ukrainian @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kAi4OmmIZd — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) March 19, 2022

In RRR, Jr. NTR shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time. The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film, which will also be released in Hindi, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

The SS Rajamouli film was supposed to release worldwide on January 7. The release was postponed due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 related cases across the country. The film finally releases in cinemas worldwide on Friday.

