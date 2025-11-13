Ram Gopal Varma apologises to Shiva child star Sushma for ‘traumatic experience’ on set: ‘Directorial greed took over’

Director Ram Gopal Varma apologised to a child star who was involved in a well-known stunt sequence in his 1989 debut film Shiva. The scene featuring Nagarjuna and Sushma Anand Akoju, who was a young girl at the time, shows them on a cycle in a chase sequence. Here’s how she responded Ram Gopal Varma apologised to Sushma, who played Nagarjuna's niece in Shiva.

RGV reveals what former child Sushma is doing now

In a famous scene from Shiva, Nagarjuna’s titular character is getting attacked as he cycles with his young niece, played by Sushma. RGV introduced the former child actor to his followers, writing, “This is the grown up girl Sushma from the iconic cycle chase scene in SHIVA where she is sitting scared on the bar with @Iamnagarjuna cycling in tension. @symbolicsushi is now doing research in AI and Cognitive Science in the USA.”

Sushma responded to his post, sharing her happiness for being a part of the Shiva legacy, writing, “Thank you, sir! Honoured to be remembered as part of Shiva's legacy. That experience as a child was unforgettable, and I'm grateful to have contributed to such an iconic film. Wishing you @RGVzoomin and @iamnagarjuna continued success with the Shiva 4K release!”

RGV apologises to Sushma for ‘traumatic experience’

RGV then decided to apologise to Sushma for putting her through what he called a ‘traumatic experience’, writing, “Hey @symbolicsushi, please accept my sincere apologies after 36 years for subjecting you to such a traumatic experience which I didn't realise at that time. The directorial greed in me took over in being blinded to subjecting a little girl like you to such risky shots...I apologise once again.”

Sushma seemed to have accepted his apology as she replied, “Being part of Shiva is a cherished memory. That cycle chase adventure influenced me and prepared me for later intellectual endeavours and adventures. I felt safe and excited to be part of something magical. Shiva remains a souvenir.”

Shiva was RGV’s debut in cinema with Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni and Raghuvaran playing the lead roles. A remastered version of it will be re-released in theatres on November 14.