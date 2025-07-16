Ravi Teja's father, Rajagopal Raju, dies at 90; Chiranjeevi offers condolences

Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju, father of Telugu superstar Ravi Teja, has died at the age of 90, the actor's publicists shared. Rajagopal Raju died at the actor's Hyderabad residence on Tuesday night due to age-related ailments. Further information about the last rites is awaited. Ravi Teja's father, Rajagopal Raju, has died at the age of 90.

Ravi Teja's father dies

Rajagopal Raju was a pharmacist who lived a low-profile life despite his son's stardom. He spent much of years travelling, and his family moved with him, living in Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhopal. Even after Ravi Teja became a star, Rajagopal Raju continued to work for years. He and his wife hardly made any public appearances. Rajagpoal Raju is survived by wife Rajya Lakshmi and two sons, including Ravi Teja. His third son - actor Bharath Raju - died in a car accident in 2017.

Chiranjeevi offers condolences

Fans of Ravi Teja have expressed shock over Rajagopal Raju's passing and shared messages of condolences on social media. Members of the Telugu film industry have reacted as well. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a message of condolence from superstar Chiranjeevi on social media. "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ravi Teja's father, Raj Gopal Raju garu. I last met him on the sets of Waltair Veerayya. In this difficult time, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace," the message read.

About Ravi Teja's life and career

Born Bhupatiraju Ravi Shankar Raju, Ravi Teja adopted his screen name in the early 90s. He got his breakthrough with Sindhooram in 1997 after working as assistant director in several films. In the 2000s, he established himself as a lead star, eventually becoming one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema. He was most recently seen in the 2024 release, Mr. Bachchan.