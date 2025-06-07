‘It was never about speaking Telugu’: Reddit roasts Sandeep Reddy Vanga as Deepika Padukone signs Allu Arjun-Atlee film

Deepika Padukone sprang up quite a surprise on Saturday morning as she onboarded AA22xA6, the much-awaited pan-India collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee. The film will be Deepika's second Telugu pan-India film after Kalki 2898 AD. Interestingly, the announcement comes days after the actor exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Prabhas-starrer Spirit under acrimonious circumstances. And the internet was quick to find some faults in the narrative around that exit. (Also read: Deepika Padukone is in AA22xA6; to play fierce warrior in Allu Arjun, Atlee film) Deepika Padukone was replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Prabhas-starrer Spirit.

AA22xA6 is a Telugu-language film, which is likely to be released in Tamil and Hindi as well, given the involvement of Atlee and Deepika now. After Deepika had exited Spirit, reports had claimed that Vanga did not agree to her demand of not saying her lines in Telugu, among other things. After the announcement for the Allu Arjun film was made on Saturday, Reddit poked holes in this theory. "Yup, so it was never about speaking Telugu or 8 hours or remuneration. All those were lies? Guess we now know who the bigger liar was in this whole saga," wrote one.

When one Redditor raised questions about why Deepika was doing a Telugu film now, another user commented, "Vanga was not ok with her demands. But, Atlee is ok with it. That's the only difference." But to others, it was a clear indictment of Vanga's claims about Deepika not wanting to speak Telugu on screen. "Doesn’t that just show Vanga was lying," asked one.

One level-headed person added, "Deepika and, for that matter, any person is free to make his/her own choice. The fact is top makers are approaching her."

Deepika Padukone in AA22xA6

On Saturday morning, Sun Pictures, makers of the film, shared a video of Deepika in conversation with Atlee. It was captioned: “The Queen marches to conquer!❤‍🔥Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone ✨#TheFacesOfAA22xA6. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures💥.”

The video shows Deepika in conversation with Atlee, before the setting changes to a studio. Concept sketches of her character, which appears to be a warrior, show her leaping in the air and fighting with a battle axe. We see glimpses of Deepika recreating the moves in a controlled environment as Atlee guides her.

Deepika's exit from Spirit

Spirit is an action thriller being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Prabhas in the lead. Deepika came on board earlier this year, but then left the project in May. Reports claimed that the makers found her demands of 8-hour workdays and not speaking her lines in Telugu 'unprofessional'. However, the actor received support over the 8-hour shift demand given that she is a new mother.

Vanga later accused Deepika of leaking his film's story. Triptii Dimri was eventually cast as her replacement. The film is yet to go on floors.