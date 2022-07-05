Baahubali producer slams Resul Pookutty for comment on RRR: 'How is gay love story a bad thing?'

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, who stirred up a storm, after he called SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR 'gay love story', has been slammed for his remark by Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda. The producer said that it’s disappointing that someone of his accomplishments can ‘stoop so low’. (Also read: Western audiences are convinced RRR is ‘heartwarmingly gay’, RGV tweets)

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr NTR was seen as Bheem. Tweet by Shobu Yarlagadda.

Made on a budget of ₹300 crore approximately, the film earned over Rs. 1200 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. On Monday, Pookutty called RRR 'gay love story' while replying a tweet by actor-writer Munish Bharadwaj.

Baahubali producer Shobu asked even if RRR were a gay love story, what’s wrong in it? “I don't think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is 'gay love story' a bad thing? How can you justify using this? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low! (sic),” he wrote.

In his defence, Resul said that he merely quoted an article which described RRR as gay love story. “Agree totally. Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted my friend, the banter that already exists in public domain and nothing else. There is no stooping factor in this. You don’t have to take it seriously Shobu, I didn’t mean any offend to any stakeholders. I rest my case here! (sic),” said Resul.

Commenting on Alia's cameo in the movie, Resul had said that she was used as a 'prop.' However, Alia had earlier stated that her role is 'small but important' during the film's promotions.

However, the Oscar winner later clarified that he was merely quoting the statements that were made by the international viewers.

