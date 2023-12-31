close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Salaar box office collection day 10: Prabhas film continues to rule, likely to mint nearly 345 crore in India

Salaar box office collection day 10: Prabhas film continues to rule, likely to mint nearly 345 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 31, 2023 09:56 PM IST

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire box office collection day10: The film is likely to earn nearly ₹14 crore nett in India on its tenth day for all languages.

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire box office collection day 10: The film, featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, has been helmed by Prashanth Neel. As per Sacnilk.com, the film will mint nearly 345 crore in India by Sunday. Salaar released in theatres in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22. (Also Read | Prashanth Neel says Salaar character was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan. Here's how)

Prabhas in a still from Salaar.
Prabhas in a still from Salaar.

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire India box office collection

As per the report, the film minted 308 crore [Telugu: 186.05 crore; Malayalam: 9.65 crore; Tamil: 15.2 crore; Kannada: 4.6 crore; Hindi: 92.5 crore] during week one. On day 8, the film earned 9.62 crore [Telugu: 2.95 crore; Malayalam: 20 lakh; Tamil: 40 lakh; Kannada: 7 lakh; Hindi: 6 crore].

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

It minted 12.55 crore [Telugu: 4.5 crore; Malayalam: 22 lakh; Tamil: 45 lakh; Kannada: 13 lakh; Hindi: 7.25 crore] on day 9. Salaar is likely to earn 13.92 crore nett in India on its 10th day for all languages. So far, the film has garnered 344.09 crore.

About Salaar

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). In the film, Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega-action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas on Salaar

News agency ANI quoted Prabhas speaking on the film's success, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out