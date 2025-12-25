Samantha Ruth Prabhu is grateful for 2025, shares unseen pic with Raj Nidimoru from wedding day

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is grateful for 2025. The year she started her new production house, she released the first film from the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures, Subham, and to save the biggest highlight for the end, she got married! Samantha tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a pic with Raj Nidimoru from her wedding day.

Samantha's post

Taking to her Instagram account on Christmas eve, the actor shared series of pictures from her whirlwind of a year. It featured an unseen pic from her wedding day which had her sitting beside Raj in their wedding attires. Raj made a goofy face and she giggled. In a video, she was seen training in a gym. In another picture, she was seen in her cameo appearance in Subham. A decorated Christmas tree was featured in another pic.

“A year of gratitude 🤍” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married on December 1. Samantha and Raj worked together in The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). In 2023, there was speculation that they were dating, but many dismissed it as Raj was married to Shyamali De, whom he had not publicly announced his separation from.

In 2024, speculation intensified after they were frequently spotted together at events, and Samantha began posting pictures with Raj on her social media. It was only on December 1, 2025, that the couple made their relationship official. The couple married at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, and Samantha posted pictures of their yogic ceremony on Instagram.

Samantha is now working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Currently in production, the series is expected to premiere in 2026. Meanwhile, Raj & DK’s The Family Man season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and others, released in November this year.