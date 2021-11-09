Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares note on realising when ‘enough is enough’, building a ‘lovely life’

Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu often shares quotes and messages on Instagram. She recently shared a picture urging parents not to worry about their daughter's marriage. On Tuesday, Samantha shared another quote by a writer, about not desiring to “dominate” the industry or be “the number one.”

Samantha shared a quote by Los Angeles-based author, Jamie Varon. The quote read: “How about you don’t have to build an empire? Or dominate an industry? Or be the number one at anything? What if you simply built a lovely life that makes you feel happy, that brings you joy, that is generative and supportive? What if you healed the parts of you that need more and more and more? What if you redefined what success looks and feels like to you? What if you decided enough is enough?”

It further read, “What if you felt satisfied in the right here, the right now? What if you realized your life is likely a lot closer to your ideal than you ever thought? What if changing the filter in which you view your life makes everything that much more vibrant? How much open empty space would be left for your joy if you stopped thinking you needed to earn it? How much time could you spend in the actual living of your life if you let go of striving for more? How much more beautiful would this moment, right here, become for you?”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts quote about redefining success(Instagram)

Last month, Samantha shared a piece posted by Indian Women’s Hockey team captain Rani Rampal about educating daughters, making them financially independent and more confident. “Make your daughters so capable that you won’t have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education. And most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to,” read the post.

On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya filed announced separation after four years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement that read, “To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

