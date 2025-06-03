Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in a saree, clicks selfie with fans as she attends jewellery launch event in Dubai. See pics

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in Dubai, where she attended the launch of a jewellery brand. The actor stunned in a shimmery saree for the occasion and took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a few pictures from the evening. Fans loved her look and commented how ‘gorgeous’ she looked in a saree. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning in brown dress at event; fans say ‘should've sent her to Cannes’) Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned heads in a yellow saree for the Dubai event.

Samantha's saree look

Samantha's light yellow saree featured beautiful embroidery work. She paired a matching yellow blouse with lace design for the look, and kept her hair untied and parted towards the left side. In a picture, she posed in what seemed to be the balcony of the hotel room. In another picture, she was seen holding a memento which was gifted to her as a ‘Certificate of Presentation’ from the jewellery brand. She also clicked selfies with fans at the event in a picture.

In the caption, she wrote: “Wide awake and dreaming…”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the pictures, a fan commented, “So proud of you, Sam! Watching you thrive is such a joy.” A second fan wrote, “Such a beautiful woman, the saree looks gorgeous on you.” “Forever favourite. She is so cute,” said another fan.

In the past few weeks, there have been several rumours about Samantha dating Raj Nidimoru. However, the actor's team refuted the claims that she will be moving in with Raj soon.

Samantha recently became a producer with the launch of Tralala Moving Pictures and released the first film under the banner, Subham. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2023 films Shaakunthalam and Kushi. She also starred in Raj & DK’s Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. She has Raj & DK’s Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom for Netflix and Maa Inti Bangaram for her production house lined up next.