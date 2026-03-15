Meet Dua Jameela. Shamna Kasim introduces newborn daughter with adorable 1st pic
Shamna Kasim, also known as Poorna, announced the birth of the second child, a baby girl on Saturday. Know all about it.
Actor Shamna Kasim, also known as Poorna, has given birth to a baby girl. She took to Instagram on Saturday to introduce her secondborn and reveal her name, along with an adorable picture. The actor already has a son and has been married to Shanid Asif Ali for over three years.
Shamna Kasim introduces baby girl, Dua Jameel
Shamna announced the news of her baby’s birth on Instagram and wrote, “Today, Allah has blessed my life with another precious gift. Early this morning at 4:25 AM, close to the time of Fajr, we were blessed with a baby girl. Immediately after her birth, the Adhan and Iqamah were recited in her ears.”
Revealing the baby’s name, she added, “We have named our beloved daughter “Dua Jameela.” May Allah grant her a long life, good health, and strong Iman, and make her grow into a righteous and noble person. May she be a great blessing for our entire family.”
She also posted a sweet picture of herself holding the newborn, as her husband, Shanid, gazes lovingly at their daughter, with their son, Hamdan Asif Ali, in his arms. The text on the picture reads, “Welcome Baby Dua Jameela. Meet our beautiful daughter Dua Jameela born on March 14, 2026.” As congratulatory messages poured in, Shamna commented, “Thank u each and everyone for all the prayers and wishes,” with heart and hug emojis.
Shanid also announced the baby’s birth on his Instagram, writing, “By the grace and blessings of Allah, a baby girl was born into our family today at 4:25 AM. She is a precious gift from Allah and a loving little sister for our Hamdu mon. This is truly a great blessing for our family. We sincerely thank Allah for granting a safe and smooth delivery without any complications. May Allah bless our baby and our family.”
He also added, “We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Safa Fathima, all the nurses who supported us in the room and labor room, and the team at Aster Hospital for their great care and support. Special thanks to all our dear ones who kept us in their prayers.”
About Shamna Kasim and Shanid Asif Ali
Shamna married Dubai-based businessman Shanid in October 2022 after a quiet engagement in June of the same year. Their firstborn, son Hamdan, whom they lovingly call Hamdu, was born in April 2023.
Shamna, who debuted with the 2004 Malayalam film Manju Poloru Penkutty, debuted in Telugu in 2007 with Sri Mahalakshmi, in Tamil in 2008 with Muniyandi Vilangial Moonramandu and in Kannada in 2009 with Jhossh.
In 2024, she featured in the special number Kurchi Madathapetti from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Bhimaa in Telugu, and starred in Devil and Oru Thee in Tamil. She was last seen in Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.