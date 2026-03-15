Meet Dua Jameela. Shamna Kasim introduces newborn daughter with adorable 1st pic

She also posted a sweet picture of herself holding the newborn, as her husband, Shanid, gazes lovingly at their daughter, with their son, Hamdan Asif Ali, in his arms. The text on the picture reads, “Welcome Baby Dua Jameela. Meet our beautiful daughter Dua Jameela born on March 14, 2026.” As congratulatory messages poured in, Shamna commented, “Thank u each and everyone for all the prayers and wishes,” with heart and hug emojis.

Revealing the baby’s name, she added, “We have named our beloved daughter “Dua Jameela.” May Allah grant her a long life, good health, and strong Iman, and make her grow into a righteous and noble person. May she be a great blessing for our entire family.”

Shamna announced the news of her baby’s birth on Instagram and wrote, “Today, Allah has blessed my life with another precious gift. Early this morning at 4:25 AM, close to the time of Fajr, we were blessed with a baby girl. Immediately after her birth, the Adhan and Iqamah were recited in her ears.”

Actor Shamna Kasim , also known as Poorna, has given birth to a baby girl. She took to Instagram on Saturday to introduce her secondborn and reveal her name, along with an adorable picture. The actor already has a son and has been married to Shanid Asif Ali for over three years.

Shanid also announced the baby’s birth on his Instagram, writing, “By the grace and blessings of Allah, a baby girl was born into our family today at 4:25 AM. She is a precious gift from Allah and a loving little sister for our Hamdu mon. This is truly a great blessing for our family. We sincerely thank Allah for granting a safe and smooth delivery without any complications. May Allah bless our baby and our family.”

He also added, “We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Safa Fathima, all the nurses who supported us in the room and labor room, and the team at Aster Hospital for their great care and support. Special thanks to all our dear ones who kept us in their prayers.”

About Shamna Kasim and Shanid Asif Ali Shamna married Dubai-based businessman Shanid in October 2022 after a quiet engagement in June of the same year. Their firstborn, son Hamdan, whom they lovingly call Hamdu, was born in April 2023.

Shamna, who debuted with the 2004 Malayalam film Manju Poloru Penkutty, debuted in Telugu in 2007 with Sri Mahalakshmi, in Tamil in 2008 with Muniyandi Vilangial Moonramandu and in Kannada in 2009 with Jhossh.

In 2024, she featured in the special number Kurchi Madathapetti from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Bhimaa in Telugu, and starred in Devil and Oru Thee in Tamil. She was last seen in Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.