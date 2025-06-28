Search
Sobhita Dhulipala shares a laugh with Zainab, sweet moment with Naga Chaitanya in unseen pictures from Akhil's wedding

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 28, 2025 02:43 PM IST

Unseen pictures were released from Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding which showed Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya sharing a moment.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee were married in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on 6 June in the presence of their loved ones and families. Unseen pictures shared by a photographer on Instagram show Akhil’s brother Naga Chaitanya and sister-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala sharing sweet moments with the newlyweds. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala is the dutiful vadhina at bavamaridi Akhil Akkineni's wedding. See pics)

Sobhita Dhulipala with Zainab Ravdjee and Naga Chaitanya at Akhil Akkineni's wedding.(Pics credit: Instagram/eshantrajuphotography)
Sweet moments from Akhil Akkineni, Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding

Sharing unseen pictures from Akhil and Zainab’s wedding, the photographer described it as “Intimate, lovely, and full of heart.” The pictures show the couple in newlywed bliss, with Akhil’s pet Drogo also joining the festivities and receiving a kiss from Amala Akkineni. Akhil’s parents, Nagarjuna and Amala, look happy about their son’s wedding.

SS Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya, can be seen as part of the bridal party as she walks to the mandap. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Rajamouli and other guests are also featured. In one sweet photo, Sobhita can be seen sharing a laugh with Zainab as they hold hands. In another, she’s holding up Zainab’s hair as Akhil ties the mangalsutra. One picture even shows her resting her chin on Chaitanya’s shoulder.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s love story

Akhil and Zainab, an artist and businesswoman, kept their relationship under wraps until they announced their engagement on 26 November last year. They posted pictures of themselves twinning in white on Instagram, with Akhil writing, “Found my forever (infinity symbol). Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”

After their wedding, Nagarjuna posted pictures on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together.”

Akhil and Zainab shared wedding pictures for the first time on their Instagram on Friday, with the actor writing, “June 6, 2025. My heart felt like sharing a few moments from the best day of my life.” The wedding was followed by a reception for the film industry.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
