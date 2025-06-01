Sreeleela gets princess treatment as birthday celebrations kick off; fans think she's getting engaged

Telugu star Sreeleela will turn 24 in just two weeks. Ahead of that, her mother planned a beautiful event to mark the occasion. The celebrations looked so stunning that fans got a little confused… is Sreeleela getting engaged? Sreeleela's fans wondered if she was getting married as she posted these festive photos on Instagram.

Happy birthday Sreeleela!

The photos show Sreeleela in a green-golden saree, decked in heavy necklaces and other ornaments. She also wore flowers in her hair. Two men carried her out in a basket as she laughed. She was also made to sit on a scale and got kisses from her family. Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka also gave her a hug.

Fans wondered what was the occasion and if the actor was getting married. She decided to give the speculation some rest. “So back in the day this is how we celebrated birthdays at home 💛 Planning credits - Amma❤️(Prebirthday 😉)”

Reactions to the post were positive. “Most beautiful birthday Leelu mam,” read a comment. “Awwwweee I'm so so happy when I see your happy face!!! Your smile enough to me 🤍 wish u happy b'day in advance Lee,” wrote another.

“She really got married aa..i am hearing some,” wrote a confused fan. "Sreeleela ma'am, my birthday is on June 14th. When is your marriage?"

What's next for Sreeleela

Sreeleela had a special song in Pushpa 2, Kisik. She will now make her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan. The yet-to-be-titled film is being directed by Anurag Basu. In the film, Kartik will be seen donning a rugged look with long hair and a full-grown beard. The project is set to be released during Diwali 2025.

The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik previously collaborated on the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. This film is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The film, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is expected to be a romantic comedy, although the plot details are still under wraps.