Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: No sign of recovery for Prabhas' film, manages to collect ₹5 crore only

    The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: The horror-comedy film has failed to recover after a bumper opening day. The first Monday saw another dip.

    Updated on: Jan 12, 2026 10:14 PM IST
    By HT Entertainment Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas' big release this year, the horror-comedy Raja Saab, hit theatres last Friday after much delay. The film directed by Maruthi, opened to mixed reviews, but ensured a big opening nevertheless. Has the film managed to hold on to that momentum? Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case as the film has seen a dip in collections over the last few days.

    The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas plays the lead role in Maruthi's horror comedy.
    The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas plays the lead role in Maruthi's horror comedy.

    The Raja Saab crashes on Monday

    As per the latest update on Sacnilk, The Raja Saab collected 5.4 crore. It is the lowest single-day collection of the film so far, much less than its previous day numbers. On its first day, The Raja Saab scored the highest, with 53.75 crore. On Saturday, the film slipped and made 26 crore. Sunday was even lower, at a worrisome 19.1 crore. The sharp dip on Monday has now taken the total collection of the film to 113.4 crore.

    The film opened to mixed reviews, with many critics criticising the weak screenplay and performances. Now it all depends on how the film performs in the next few days and whether it shows any improvement in the collections. The budget of The Raja Saab is reportedly 400 crore.

    A day after its release, the film was leaked online, prompting the cybercrime police in Hyderabad to crack down on pirate platforms.

    About The Raja Saab

    The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. The film tells the story of a man searching for his missing grandfather, only to uncover dark secrets about his family’s past. After a lukewarm response upon release, the makers held a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday to discuss the film and announced that new scenes featuring Prabhas in an older look have been added.

    recommendedIcon
    Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

    Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Telugu Cinema/The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: No Sign Of Recovery For Prabhas' Film, Manages To Collect ₹5 Crore Only
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes