The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: No sign of recovery for Prabhas' film, manages to collect ₹5 crore only

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas' big release this year, the horror-comedy Raja Saab, hit theatres last Friday after much delay. The film directed by Maruthi, opened to mixed reviews, but ensured a big opening nevertheless. Has the film managed to hold on to that momentum? Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case as the film has seen a dip in collections over the last few days. The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas plays the lead role in Maruthi's horror comedy.

The Raja Saab crashes on Monday As per the latest update on Sacnilk, The Raja Saab collected ₹5.4 crore. It is the lowest single-day collection of the film so far, much less than its previous day numbers. On its first day, The Raja Saab scored the highest, with ₹53.75 crore. On Saturday, the film slipped and made ₹26 crore. Sunday was even lower, at a worrisome ₹19.1 crore. The sharp dip on Monday has now taken the total collection of the film to ₹113.4 crore.

The film opened to mixed reviews, with many critics criticising the weak screenplay and performances. Now it all depends on how the film performs in the next few days and whether it shows any improvement in the collections. The budget of The Raja Saab is reportedly ₹400 crore.

A day after its release, the film was leaked online, prompting the cybercrime police in Hyderabad to crack down on pirate platforms.