The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: Prabhas' film witnesses a spike, earns over ₹5 crore

On day 4, the film collected ₹6.6 crore [Telugu: ₹4.98 crore; Hindi: ₹1.5 crore; Tamil: ₹7 lakh; Kannada: ₹3 lakh; Malayalam: ₹2 lakh] and on day 5, ₹4.8 crore [Telugu: ₹3.27 crore; Hindi: ₹1.4 crore; Tamil: ₹8 lakh; Kannada: ₹3 lakh; Malayalam: ₹2 lakh]. On day 6, it earned ₹5.25 crore nett in India as per early estimates across all languages. So far, it has collected ₹124.65 crore. The Raja Saab had an overall 25.33% Telugu occupancy on Wednesday.

According to the report, the film earned ₹9.15 crore during its premieres. On day 1, it earned ₹53.75 crore [Telugu: ₹47 crore; Hindi: ₹6 crore; Tamil: ₹55 lakh; Kannada: ₹1 lakh; Malayalam: ₹1 lakh], on day 2, it collected ₹26 crore [Telugu: ₹20.65 crore; Hindi: ₹5.1 crore; Tamil: ₹15 lakh; Kannada: ₹6 lakh; Malayalam: ₹4 lakh] and on day 3, it earned ₹19.1 crore [Telugu: ₹14.2 crore; Hindi: ₹4.65 crore; Tamil: ₹15 lakh; Kannada: ₹7 lakh; Malayalam: ₹3 lakh].

The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: Directed by Maruthi, the horror comedy witnessed a spike on Wednesday. As per Sacnilk.com , the film has, however, earned less than ₹125 crore so far.

Prabhas spoke earlier about the film Sharing his experience of working on the film, Prabhas had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "When I first met him, I told him that films were becoming too action-oriented and that we should give audiences a proper entertainer. That is how this horror-comedy took shape. Vishwa Prasad garu kept believing in Maruthi garu's script and supported it throughout."

"When I heard the climax, I became a fan of Maruthi garu's writing. I honestly wondered whether he wrote it with a pen or a machine gun. Such a climax hasn't come even in horror-comedy films. You must watch it and tell me. After 15 years, Maruthi is giving full Darling entertainment. The film is arriving this Sankranti. All Sankranti films should do well, and along with them, The RajaSaab should also become a blockbuster," he had said.