Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan's film continues to struggle, fails to collect ₹60 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh released in theatres on March 19, clashing with Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the Telugu states. The film has been facing tough competition from Ranveer Singh’s film. So far, it has managed to collect close to ₹60 crore and is struggling to match the pace of Pawan’s previous releases, such as Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG. Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan plays the lead in Harish Shankar's directorial.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection According to trade website Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh collected ₹9.05 crore on its first Saturday. While it was expected to perform better on its first Sunday, the film did not see much growth and instead saw a slight dip in the collection. It earned ₹6.59 crore on Day 4, taking its total to ₹59.39 crore.

The film still lags behind Pawan’s earlier projects. Hari Hara Veera Mallu had collected ₹74.71 crore net in India within four days, while OG crossed ₹130 crore net in the same period. However, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has performed better than Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the Telugu states, where the latter reportedly collected ₹4.42 crore across 1,382 shows.

Earlier, in an interview with Glute, director Harish Shankar reacted to the film’s clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He said, “With all due respect, Aditya Dhar is a superior filmmaker. I watched Uri. He is a very impactful, very influential filmmaker. Having said that, pan-India films should consider Dhurandhar as competition. But we have our Telugu states for the film. Also, they both belong to very different genres. If, in place of Dhurandhar, it was an Shah Rukh Khan film, a full entertainer with songs, then we would have thought it’s similar to our film. But Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar are totally different films.”

Harish added, “It’s also a collective decision; it wasn’t in my hands alone. Somewhere within, I too felt that I am doing a film with Pawan sir after so long, and for that film to compete with another big release… But whether it’s Sankranti or summer, there is always space for two to three big films. It’s not like theatres will only show Dhurandhar across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”