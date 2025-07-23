Vijay Deverakonda discharged from hospital after recovering from dengue ahead of Kingdom release; actor's team confirms

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was recently diagnosed with dengue and hospitalised for recovery. According to a member of his team, the actor has been unwell for the last few days and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. After recovering, he has now been discharged and is back home. Vijay Deverakonda will soon start promoting his upcoming film Kingdom after recovering from dengue.

Vijay Deverakonda recovers from dengue

Vijay’s team confirmed to Hindustan Times that the actor had dengue but is slowly recovering. A member of his team said, “Yes, Vijay had dengue. It was initially thought that he had a fever and he could just recover from it at home. However, once the doctor diagnosed him with dengue, he was moved to a private hospital in Hyderabad for faster recovery. He was there for three days and has now been discharged.”

While Vijay has been advised to rest by the doctor, he is keen to promote his upcoming film, Kingdom. He shot a couple of promotional videos beforehand that will be rolled out soon, and he will also begin interacting with the media next week. The trailer for Kingdom will be launched on 26 July, and Vijay will be present at the pre-release event on 28 July. The actor has been asked not to overexert himself, so he is taking it slow, says his team.

About Kingdom

Kingdom is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame and produced by S Naga Vamsi. It is touted as a spy thriller and stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev as the leads. Vijay underwent a transformation to play his role in the film, which will be released on 31 July. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music. This is the first instalment of a planned duology with the second part yet to go on floors. Vijay has also said yes to a period action film directed by Rahul Sankrithyan.