Vijay Deverakonda on auctioning his first Filmfare for 25 lakh: ‘A nicer memory than a piece of stone in my house’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s life changed when he starred in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2017 film Arjun Reddy. He won a Best Actor award at Filmfare for his performance, but the actor auctioned the award in 2018 to raise money for the CM Relief Fund. Talking to Galatta Plus, he opened up about why he auctioned the award back then for ₹25 lakh and how it’s important to him to collect memories rather than awards. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he uses ‘the’ before his name: ‘Thalapathy, Thalaivar are taken’) In 2018 Vijay Deverakonda won a Filmfare award for his performance in Arjun Reddy

‘I want to share memories with my kids’

In the interview, Vijay revealed that he was never the kind of person to collect photographs or awards. However, that has changed in recent times when he enjoyed looking at old pictures of his parents, making him want to do the same for his future children.

He said, “I’ve been this way for the past six months, I’ve asked everyone around me to do it for me. I’ve been feeling like I want memories that I can share with my kids someday. I want to show them everything. Till recently, my phone would always be wiped clean every year. I was always about just living.”

‘I don’t know where my awards are’

When asked if he hangs up certificates on his wall and have a special shelf for his awards, Vijay replied, “Some might be at the office, some my mom must’ve kept at home. I don’t know which are mine, which are Anand’s. Some I give away, I gave one of them to Sandeep (Reddy Vanga). We auctioned my first Best Actor award I got from Filmfare. It got a good chunk of money, that’s a nicer memory for me than a piece of stone in my house.”

Upcoming work

Vijay will soon be seen in Parasuram Petla’s Family Star, which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The film, which will see Divyansha Kaushik and Rashmika Mandanna in cameos, will release on April 5. He has also given his nod to star in a period action film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri. However, Vijay is yet to begin a new schedule for the film yet.

