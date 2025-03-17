Vishwak Sen's house burglarised; 2.2 lakh cash and diamond jewellery stolen: Report

Vishwak Sen’s house rubbed

A burglar broke into Vishwak’s house and took valuables from the third floor, where the actor’s sister, Vanmai, lives. An expensive diamond ring, jewellery worth lakhs, and ₹2.2 lakh cash were reportedly stolen from the house.

Raju was reportedly out for a morning walk on Sunday, and Vishwak wasn’t home when the robbery occurred. Upon waking up, Vanmai noticed her room was a mess, and valuables were missing. Realising what had happened, Raju lodged a complaint.

The CLUES team of Hyderabad Police came to their house to collect fingerprints and access footage from nearby CCTV cameras. The police suspect someone familiar with the family and the house committed the theft because the burglar arrived on a bike at 5:50 am, opened the gate, directly entered the third floor, accessed the room via a back door and left after the robbery within 20 minutes.

The police have detained a few suspects. Vishwak's family was reportedly also not home for two days before this as they were visiting relatives.

Vishwak's recent work

In 2024, Vishwak starred in the indie film Gaami, the action crime drama Gangs of Godavari and the action comedy Mechanic Rocky. Mechanic Rocky was the only film to do reasonably well out of these films.

In 2025, he starred in Laila. The film was panned by critics and audiences alike, with many calling it out for vulgarity. Vishwak even posted an apology letter. The actor now has two films lined up, including a comedy with Anudeep KV titled Funky. He also has a yet-to-be-titled action film with Sreedhar Ganta.