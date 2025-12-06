When will Akhanda 2 release? Makers apologise to Balakrishna fans, still offer no date: 'We've tried our best'

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 was set to release on Friday, December 5. However, on Thursday evening, the makers revealed that the film will not release as per schedule. As fans commented to enquire the release date of the film, the makers have now issued an apology but have still not given any concrete release date. Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 was postponed at the last minute, despite having premieres scheduled for December 4.

What the makers said

Taking to their X account, distributor 14 Reels Plus apologised to fans but gave specific reasons for the postponement. No fixed date of release was also announced. The post began, “We've tried our absolute best to bring #Akhanda2 to the big screens, but despite our tireless efforts, sometimes, the most unexpected things happen, and unfortunately, this is that time. We sincerely apologize to all the fans and cinema lovers across the world who have been eagerly waiting for the film with so much anticipation.”

It went on to add, “We are forever grateful to our dearest 'God of Masses' #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu and #BoyapatiSreenu Garu for standing by us during this challenging moment. AKHANDA-2 WILL HIT THE BULLSEYE WHENEVER IT ARRIVES…COMING VERY SOON WITH A NEW DATE.”

Even as the makers did not reveal the reason for the postponement, an ongoing court case might be the issue here. Eros International Media Limited approached the Madras High Court regarding the pending arbitration money that 14 Reels Entertainment Private Limited has owed them for 11 years, amounting to ₹28 crore plus interest. The HC passed an order to prevent the release of Akhanda 2 till court clearance is given.

About Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu. Apart from Balakrishna, the film also stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinishetty, and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Thaman S, received a positive response from fans.