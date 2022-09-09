Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Yashoda teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a pregnant woman fighting for survival in new thriller. Watch

Yashoda teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a pregnant woman fighting for survival in new thriller. Watch

telugu cinema
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 11:26 AM IST

Yashoda teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a pregnant woman who fights several odds for her survival. Watch the teaser here.

A still of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda teaser.
A still of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda teaser.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The teaser of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming multilingual film Yashoda was unveiled on Thursday. Going by the visuals, the film looks like a survival thriller centred on a pregnant woman, played by Samantha herself. Originally shot in Telugu, the film will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. (Also Read | Yashoda trailer: Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu wakes up in a golden cage, gets her own Truman Show)

Sharing the teaser on her Twitter page, Samantha wrote, “Strength, will power and adrenaline (sic).” The teaser opens with the shot of Yashoda, played by Samantha, being told that she’s pregnant. As the doctor advises her to take utmost care of herself during the pregnancy period, we get shots of her being chased by someone. It looks like an edge-of-the-seat fight for survival thriller.

In the comment section, fans wrote that it’s going to be an award-worth performance from Samantha. A person wrote, “Superrbbbb lady superstar..... especially this scene tho goosebumps.... wishing and manifesting for a National award (sic).” Another tweet read, “This is next level (sic).” A fan commented, “Mind blowing. Never before Sam (sic).”

Samantha shared the teaser on her Twitter page.&nbsp;
Samantha shared the teaser on her Twitter page. 

Besides Samantha, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others. Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release this year.

Samantha, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, is looking forward to the release of the upcoming magnum opus Shakuntalam.

In 2020, speaking at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time. Also, Samantha is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Downton Abbey creator Philip John.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samantha ruth prabhu
samantha ruth prabhu

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out